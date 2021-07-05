First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by Rubric Capital Management LP

Rubric Capital Management LP grew its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 731.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,363,603 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,079,167 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up approximately 1.6% of Rubric Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Rubric Capital Management LP owned approximately 1.10% of First BanCorp. worth $26,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of First BanCorp. by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $31,350.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcdonald sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $1,006,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,563,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FBP opened at $12.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55. First BanCorp. has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $13.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Several research firms recently commented on FBP. Citigroup boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

