First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Short Interest Up 17.2% in June

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the May 31st total of 2,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 663,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of First American Financial by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,023,000 after buying an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 188.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 26,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 17,207 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 18,854 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth $1,236,000. 86.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.24. The stock had a trading volume of 369,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,633. First American Financial has a 52 week low of $44.05 and a 52 week high of $66.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.19.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. First American Financial had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Zacks Investment Research lowered First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

