Financial Review: Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) & Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY)

Dairy Farm International (OTCMKTS:DFIHY) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dairy Farm International N/A N/A N/A Arko N/A -25.69% -1.69%

This table compares Dairy Farm International and Arko’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dairy Farm International $10.27 billion 0.56 $271.00 million N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.28 $13.19 million $0.14 63.93

Dairy Farm International has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Risk and Volatility

Dairy Farm International has a beta of 0.3, meaning that its stock price is 70% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its stock price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Dairy Farm International and Arko, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dairy Farm International 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 41.53%. Given Arko’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Dairy Farm International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Dairy Farm International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Dairy Farm International beats Arko on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dairy Farm International

Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited operates as a retailer in Asia. It operates through five segments: Food, Health and Beauty, Home Furnishings, Restaurants, and Other Retailing. The company operates supermarkets and hypermarkets under the Wellcome, Yonghui, Cold Storage, Jasons, MarketPlace, Giant, Hero, Mercato, Oliver's, 3hreesixty, San Miu, and Lucky brands; and convenience stores under the 7-Eleven brand. It also operates health and beauty stores under the Mannings, Guardian, and GNC brands; and home furnishings stores under the IKEA brand, as well as restaurants under the Maxim's brand. In addition, the company operates department stores, and specialty and do-it-yourself stores. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 9,997 outlets in 12 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1886 and is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. Dairy Farm International Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited.

About Arko

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

