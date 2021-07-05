Financial Contrast: Perpetua Resources (PPTA) & Its Competitors

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ: PPTA) is one of 95 public companies in the “Gold & silver ores” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Perpetua Resources to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perpetua Resources and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perpetua Resources 0 0 1 0 3.00 Perpetua Resources Competitors 732 3279 3488 104 2.39

Perpetua Resources currently has a consensus target price of $14.50, indicating a potential upside of 94.63%. As a group, “Gold & silver ores” companies have a potential upside of 49.04%. Given Perpetua Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perpetua Resources N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources Competitors 282.16% -303.86% -1.46%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.6% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.9% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of shares of all “Gold & silver ores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Perpetua Resources and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Perpetua Resources N/A -$220.63 million -7.68 Perpetua Resources Competitors $1.52 billion $190.36 million 4.17

Perpetua Resources’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Perpetua Resources. Perpetua Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Perpetua Resources Company Profile

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Gold Corp. and changed its name to Perpetua Resources Corp. in February 2021. Perpetua Resources Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

