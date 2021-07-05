Financial Contrast: Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) vs. NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP)

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) and NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nurix Therapeutics N/A -31.10% -17.69% NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A N/A

92.6% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of NLS Pharmaceutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Nurix Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nurix Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nurix Therapeutics $17.82 million 63.93 -$43.24 million ($2.76) -9.31 NLS Pharmaceutics N/A N/A -$2.86 million N/A N/A

NLS Pharmaceutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nurix Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nurix Therapeutics and NLS Pharmaceutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nurix Therapeutics 0 0 7 0 3.00 NLS Pharmaceutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nurix Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $46.00, suggesting a potential upside of 79.06%. NLS Pharmaceutics has a consensus price target of $10.67, suggesting a potential upside of 239.70%. Given NLS Pharmaceutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NLS Pharmaceutics is more favorable than Nurix Therapeutics.

About Nurix Therapeutics

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications. It also develops NX-0255, a CBL-B inhibitor for ex vivo use to enhance adoptive T-cell therapy; DeTIL-0255 for tumor infiltrating lymphocytes therapy; KINASE-CTM3 to treat T cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and LIGASE-INH2 for immuno-oncology. In addition, the company develops programs, such as COVID-CTM1, COVID-CTM2, and COVID-CTM3 that are designed for protein degradation to SARs CoV2 targets. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. for cancer and other challenging diseases patients; and Sanofi S.A. The company was formerly known as Nurix Inc. and changed its name to Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2018. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About NLS Pharmaceutics

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Its lead product candidates include Quilience, for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and Nolazol, for the treatment of ADHD. NLS Pharmaceutics AG was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Stans, Switzerland.

