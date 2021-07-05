Filecoin Price Hits $57.84 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Filecoin has a market cap of $4.93 billion and approximately $333.41 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Filecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Filecoin has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00943585 BTC.

About Filecoin

Filecoin’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 85,259,516 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Filecoin’s official website is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

