Filecoin Price Hits $57.84 (FIL)

Filecoin (CURRENCY:FIL) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. One Filecoin coin can now be bought for $57.84 or 0.00167729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Filecoin has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion and approximately $333.41 million worth of Filecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Filecoin has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.73 or 0.00045603 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.41 or 0.00137486 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003100 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,631.94 or 1.00430365 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.38 or 0.00943585 BTC.

Filecoin Profile

Filecoin launched on July 19th, 2017. Filecoin’s total supply is 85,259,516 coins. Filecoin’s official Twitter account is @Filecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Filecoin is filecoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Filecoin is a decentralized storage network that turns cloud storage into an algorithmic market. The market runs on a blockchain with a native protocol token (also called “Filecoin”), which miners earn by providing storage to clients. Conversely, clients spend Filecoin hiring miners to store or distribute data. Filecoin miners compete to mine blocks with sizable rewards, but Filecoin mining power is proportional to active storage, which directly provides a useful service to clients. “

Filecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Filecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Filecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Filecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

