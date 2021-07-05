FIL Ltd Sells 383,414 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

FIL Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 52.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 354,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383,414 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $33,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $270,545,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 257.3% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after acquiring an additional 823,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,009,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,908,000 after acquiring an additional 543,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 4,339.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 519,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,992,000 after purchasing an additional 507,390 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.31.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total transaction of $443,469.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DFS opened at $120.20 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $45.40 and a fifty-two week high of $125.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 28.88%. Discover Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

