FIL Ltd Sells 18,559 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

FIL Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 3.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 565,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,559 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $39,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WH. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $2,569,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 161,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,300,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $74.09 on Monday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.17 and a 12 month high of $78.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.30 and a beta of 1.78.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.14%.

Several brokerages have commented on WH. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

