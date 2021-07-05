FIL Ltd Purchases 275,485 Shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) by 439.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275,485 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned about 0.64% of Hamilton Lane worth $29,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 92.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hamilton Lane by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 174,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after buying an additional 24,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE opened at $92.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.21. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.64 and a fifty-two week high of $97.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 52.77%. The firm had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

