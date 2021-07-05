FIL Ltd Purchases 145,571 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4,701.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,667 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 145,571 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $32,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE HON opened at $221.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.90 and a 52 week high of $234.02.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HON. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.