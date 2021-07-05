FIL Ltd Has $28.32 Million Stock Holdings in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 681,894.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,389,512 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,389,015 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Celestica were worth $28,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Celestica by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Celestica during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Celestica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in Celestica by 8.8% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

NYSE:CLS opened at $8.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77. Celestica Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.77 and a 1-year high of $9.38.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

