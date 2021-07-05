FIL Ltd Acquires 204,570 Shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 113.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,570 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.45% of ITT worth $34,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 36,114 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 144,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ITT by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 81,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,268,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.44.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $93.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.48. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $55.20 and a one year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.50%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.