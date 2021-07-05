Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Sold by Vestor Capital LLC

Vestor Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBCG. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 171.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 13,840 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $32.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.71.

