Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) Short Interest Down 16.2% in June

Fibra Terrafina (OTCMKTS:CBAOF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 171,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the May 31st total of 204,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35.6 days.

Shares of CBAOF opened at $1.54 on Monday. Fibra Terrafina has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.49.

Get Fibra Terrafina alerts:

About Fibra Terrafina

Terrafina (BMV:TERRA13) is a Mexican real estate investment trust formed primarily to acquire, develop, lease and manage industrial real estate properties in Mexico. Terrafina's portfolio consists of attractive, strategically located warehouses and other light manufacturing properties throughout the Central, Bajio and Northern regions of Mexico.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Fibra Terrafina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fibra Terrafina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.