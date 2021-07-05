Feellike Hits One Day Volume of $4.00 (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Feellike has traded down 0% against the dollar. Feellike has a total market capitalization of $17,298.18 and approximately $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001973 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00045465 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.68 or 0.00132122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00168329 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000148 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,547.05 or 0.99917059 BTC.

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the exchanges listed above.

