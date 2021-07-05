FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,353 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $16,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth $523,326,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after purchasing an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $5,260,259,000 after purchasing an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx by 10,682.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 394,404 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $112,026,000 after purchasing an additional 398,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $299.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $153.66 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $301.41.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

In other FedEx news, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,233,053,034.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,778 shares of company stock valued at $55,385,485. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on FDX. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $372.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price objective on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

