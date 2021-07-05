Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 110,319 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,319 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PROG were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in PROG during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. 95.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRG. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of PROG from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

PRG opened at $48.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.65 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.73.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. PROG had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.11 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

