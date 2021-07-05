Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 83.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 534,544 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Acorda Therapeutics were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $315,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,093,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,085,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 247,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Acorda Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $4.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.53 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.66.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.71) by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $28.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 25.71%. On average, equities analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

