Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 8,700 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 80.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 64,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 0.7% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VICI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.96.

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $31.09 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

