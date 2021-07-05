Federated Hermes Inc. Purchases 478 Shares of First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,762 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of First Financial worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of THFF. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial by 132.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,000. 63.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ THFF opened at $40.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $545.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.15. First Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.85 million. First Financial had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 9.12%. Equities research analysts predict that First Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

First Financial Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

