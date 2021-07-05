Federated Hermes Inc. Has $580,000 Stock Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,183 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OFC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 32,402 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 651,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,256,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,515.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Jacobstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,545.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Truist raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities raised Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $28.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.61). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 4.16%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

