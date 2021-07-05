Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 515.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its stake in Regency Centers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 14,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Regency Centers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 48,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REG stock opened at $64.51 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.61. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Regency Centers Co. has a 52 week low of $33.29 and a 52 week high of $68.40.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.28). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 15.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 80.68%.

In other Regency Centers news, COO James D. Thompson sold 7,500 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,600 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total transaction of $106,736.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,845.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,142,997. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Regency Centers from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.71.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

