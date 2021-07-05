Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 4,399 Shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.08% of Midland States Bancorp worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSBI. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Midland States Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,971,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,224,000 after purchasing an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Midland States Bancorp by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,049 shares during the period. 56.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $26.20 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $585.96 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.10. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $30.32.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $66.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

