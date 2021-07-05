Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $51,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth $582,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 11.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Piper Sandler raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Truist upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $117.86 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. On average, research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

