Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HSBC raised Faurecia S.E. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Get Faurecia S.E. alerts:

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $48.93 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $60.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.90.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

Featured Article: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Faurecia S.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faurecia S.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.