Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $14,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $383.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,117. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $261.65 and a fifty-two week high of $384.66. The company has a market cap of $40.28 billion, a PE ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $357.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on CTAS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

