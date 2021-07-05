Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $43.99 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323,840 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.6% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $43,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the first quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 4,142 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% during the first quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 14,963 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 29.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WMT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,762,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,702,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.79. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.20.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,601,353 shares of company stock valued at $3,980,360,351. 48.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

