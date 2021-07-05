Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $199.66 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC cut its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,404,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,514 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial comprises about 7.2% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $199,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in LPL Financial by 557.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,482,000 after purchasing an additional 74,453 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after buying an additional 41,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in LPL Financial by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after buying an additional 4,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

LPLA stock traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. 23,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,513. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.14 and a 52 week high of $159.74.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. LPL Financial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 39.31%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 15.48%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of LPL Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.28.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 15,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.41, for a total value of $2,407,869.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,909,825.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $1,741,671.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

