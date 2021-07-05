Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Has $104.09 Million Position in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,500,898 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 315,600 shares during the period. Focus Financial Partners accounts for about 3.7% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.48% of Focus Financial Partners worth $104,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 9,303.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 749,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,178,000 after buying an additional 741,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 264.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 965,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,012,000 after buying an additional 700,944 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,744,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,216,000 after purchasing an additional 553,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,118,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,013,000 after purchasing an additional 468,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,465,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,987,000 after purchasing an additional 268,973 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,144,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $356,283,448.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOCS traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.19. 454,473 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 538,490. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.44 and a fifty-two week high of $56.56. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The company had revenue of $394.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.13.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

