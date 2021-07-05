Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $5,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,462,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,625,000 after buying an additional 653,435 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,304,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,664,000 after buying an additional 138,415 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 877,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,988,000 after buying an additional 86,592 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,391,000 after buying an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.54. 140,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,992,462. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $25.15 and a twelve month high of $27.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.41.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.