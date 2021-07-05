Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 378,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,364 shares during the quarter. Cerner makes up 1.0% of Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $27,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 11.0% in the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 95,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cerner by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after purchasing an additional 113,549 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Cerner by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Cerner during the 1st quarter valued at $1,833,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $79.46. The stock had a trading volume of 4,650,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,632,994. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.98. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.74. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $66.75 and a 12-month high of $84.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cerner Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.92%.

In other Cerner news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,480 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $422,288.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,146.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Brent Shafer sold 88,729 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $6,775,346.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,346.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Cerner from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.79.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.