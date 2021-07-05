Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target Raised to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $151.00 to $175.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $153.00.

NYSE EXR opened at $166.86 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 1-year low of $93.79 and a 1-year high of $170.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.22.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 43.95% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In related news, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total value of $47,942.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.89, for a total transaction of $618,337.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,405.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,941 shares of company stock valued at $13,201,943 in the last ninety days. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 89.7% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 96.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

