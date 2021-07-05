Ethverse 24 Hour Volume Hits $68,887.00 (ETHV)

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. In the last week, Ethverse has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Ethverse coin can currently be bought for $0.0284 or 0.00000085 BTC on major exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $239,498.99 and approximately $68,887.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.53 or 0.00248655 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000235 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001612 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.03 or 0.00765157 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Ethverse Profile

ETHV is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2020. Ethverse’s total supply is 37,511,593 coins and its circulating supply is 8,421,419 coins. The official message board for Ethverse is medium.com/ethverse . Ethverse’s official Twitter account is @ethverse and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethverse is an open, interactive, and decentralized virtual universe built using the Minecraft gaming engine and Ethereum blockchain. Ethverse users own and trade land and assets within the world. Ethverse allows users to engage in immersive experiences and monetize assets & services. “

Ethverse Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

