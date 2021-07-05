Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.
EQNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Danske lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Friday, June 18th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 14.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,097,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,652,000 after purchasing an additional 767,227 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 2.6% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 39,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at about $332,000. Intrust Bank NA lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 138.2% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 74,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 43,038 shares during the last quarter.
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.33. Equinor ASA had a negative net margin of 6.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $16.13 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.
Equinor ASA Company Profile
Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy, as well as other businesses in Norway and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Exploration Norway; Exploration & Production (E&P) International; E&P USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; and Other.
