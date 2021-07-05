Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Short Interest Update

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the May 31st total of 889,800 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on EQIX. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Equinix from $861.00 to $867.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $800.50 on Monday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The company has a market cap of $71.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $757.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.37%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

