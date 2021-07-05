EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Truist

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its target price upped by Truist from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

EQT has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.25.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of EQT stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.08. EQT has a fifty-two week low of $12.19 and a fifty-two week high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in EQT by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.