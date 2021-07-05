Eqis Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,430 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $2,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 58,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $517,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 681,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,446,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,597,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,343,000 after buying an additional 109,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $135.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.88 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92. The firm has a market cap of $332.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.02.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, COO Jon R. Moeller sold 132,151 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $17,788,846.11. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 253,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,167,114.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock worth $299,094,832. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.25.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.