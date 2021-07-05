Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,827 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.77% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

HRZN opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $343.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.75. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.69%.

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, President Gerald A. Michaud bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, with a total value of $40,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 112,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,542.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

