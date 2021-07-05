Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 40,792 GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of GMS at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Adams Wealth Management increased its stake in GMS by 2.0% in the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 12,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in GMS by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 7.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GMS alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of GMS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of GMS from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

GMS stock opened at $48.12 on Monday. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $50.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $932.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.04 million. GMS had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $2,140,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 3,285 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.78, for a total transaction of $163,527.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 224,489 shares of company stock worth $9,901,473. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.