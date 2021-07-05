Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases 5,916 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 155.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after buying an additional 70,987 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. 77.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CLX shares. Argus cut their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.61.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $179.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $170.50 and a one year high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

