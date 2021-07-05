Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $2.80 Million Investment in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,215,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 157.7% in the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $774,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $155.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.25. The company has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69 and a beta of 2.28. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1 year low of $76.71 and a 1 year high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,630.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.42%. The company had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 million. Equities research analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CRSP. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.68.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $3,792,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,719 shares in the company, valued at $27,526,213.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Rodger Novak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,125,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 573,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,546,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,506,280 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

