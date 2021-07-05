Eqis Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,707 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,557 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pearson were worth $3,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSO. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pearson during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Pearson by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Pearson by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of Pearson by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Pearson by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $11.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.85. Pearson plc has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $12.39.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSO shares. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pearson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Pearson

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

