Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 158,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

PGX opened at $15.32 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.14.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.