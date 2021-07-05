EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.10 Per Share

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for EOG Resources in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the energy exploration company will earn $2.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.57. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays raised shares of EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.77 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 857.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.89.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,598,957 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,944,642,000 after buying an additional 1,554,226 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,398,578 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $917,525,000 after buying an additional 4,194,838 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 11,302,902 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $819,795,000 after buying an additional 2,009,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,515,608 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $688,226,000 after purchasing an additional 61,136 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EOG Resources by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,884,833 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $354,298,000 after purchasing an additional 116,634 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

