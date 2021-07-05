Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 7.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,339 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Financial Services were worth $12,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 38.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Scott Richard Goodman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $196,520.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 44,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,566.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.79 per share, for a total transaction of $373,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,250.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $46.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.64. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $25.21 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 25.02%. The company had revenue of $90.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.14 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

