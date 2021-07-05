Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP trimmed its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 94.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,094 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Entergy were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,251,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 66,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 10,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at $409,000. 85.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total value of $177,341.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.93, for a total transaction of $125,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy stock opened at $101.81 on Monday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $113.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.55.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. Entergy had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 67.14%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.86.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

