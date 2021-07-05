Energycoin (ENRG) Price Reaches $0.0007

Energycoin (CURRENCY:ENRG) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 5th. Energycoin has a total market cap of $87,693.36 and $3.00 worth of Energycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Energycoin has traded 13% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energycoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00047457 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00020687 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007621 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 66.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002793 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003326 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

About Energycoin

Energycoin (ENRG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2014. Energycoin’s total supply is 122,325,446 coins. The Reddit community for Energycoin is /r/energycoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energycoin’s official Twitter account is @energycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energycoin is energycoin.eu

According to CryptoCompare, “EnergyCoin (ENRG) is a pure PoS scrypt altcoin with an initial distribution of 110000000 coins going to the 2000 members of the community. The PoS annualised rates drop by 2% per year from 10% to 2% in year 5 – thereafter at year six there is a fixed interest rate of 1% per annum. There is a thirty second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. “

Buying and Selling Energycoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

