Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ENLAY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Enel in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS:ENLAY opened at $9.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.78. Enel has a 52-week low of $7.85 and a 52-week high of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.60.

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

