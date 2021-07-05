Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,291,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713,710 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.24% of Enel Chile worth $12,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 2.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENIC opened at $2.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.93. Enel Chile S.A. has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.2187 dividend. This is a positive change from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. It operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 7,200 megawatts of installed capacity with 109 generation units, as well as distributed electricity to approximately 2.0 million customers with 2,105 square kilometers of transmission lines in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region.

